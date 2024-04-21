Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 75 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.46.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $403.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

