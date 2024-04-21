Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $29,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

WDC opened at $66.05 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

