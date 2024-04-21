Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $30,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 565.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Avantor were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,604,000 after acquiring an additional 372,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

AVTR opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

