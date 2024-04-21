Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $27,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,184,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after buying an additional 5,894,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after buying an additional 4,393,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

