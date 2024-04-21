Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $38,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Vertiv Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of VRT opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

