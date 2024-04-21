LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,031,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.