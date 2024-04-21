Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,096 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Teradata worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Teradata alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Teradata by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Teradata by 3.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 935,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,099,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Teradata by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.