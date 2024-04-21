Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CNP opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.