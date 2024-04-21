Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.87 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,341 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

