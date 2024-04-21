Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 11,019 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 103.82%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

