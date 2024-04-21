Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 128,715 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of AES worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AES alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AES opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.