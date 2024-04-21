Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,278 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,414 shares of company stock worth $75,187,257. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

