Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,634 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $144.82 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.