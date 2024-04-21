Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 53,116 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,116 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

