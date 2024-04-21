Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 69,313 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,313 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,308,322. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

