Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 4,490,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 22,638,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

