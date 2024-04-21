Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,188.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,577.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,269.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,171.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

