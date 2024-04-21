Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

