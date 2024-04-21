Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $167.30 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.