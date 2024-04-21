New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 0.3%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 2,293,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 35,402,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

