Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 16,113,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 97,482,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $860.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

