NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 10,423,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 55,831,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

NIO Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

