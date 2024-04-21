Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45,100 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX opened at $13.78 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.