Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45,100 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGTX
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
TGTX opened at $13.78 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 2.30.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TG Therapeutics
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.