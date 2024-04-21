Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $1,444,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $241.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

