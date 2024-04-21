Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 0.5%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.54 and last traded at $123.39. 1,419,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,830,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

