Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Omeros by 2,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Stock Performance

OMER opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

