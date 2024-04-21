ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

