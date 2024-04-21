Oppenheimer Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $272.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $291.00 to $272.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $216.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.