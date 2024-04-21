Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,499 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.92% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2,403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 359,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 344,979 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,292,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 113,868 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $27.70 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

