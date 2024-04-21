Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,516 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 191,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $927,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 191,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $927,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476,139 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,274.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,232,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,136. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.89 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.