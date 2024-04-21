Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.07.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.