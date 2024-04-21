Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.62. 10,092,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,027,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

