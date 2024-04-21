Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.95.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $270.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

