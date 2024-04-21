Piper Sandler Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $52.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

View Our Latest Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.