PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 541,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,716,784 shares.The stock last traded at $131.96 and had previously closed at $135.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $554,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,558 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

