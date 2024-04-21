ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.34. 70,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 645,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PROK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ProKidney Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $467.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,670 shares in the company, valued at $328,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at $431,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,129.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,641 shares of company stock worth $189,100. Company insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProKidney by 97.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

