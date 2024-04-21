Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,415 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of 89bio worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 19.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 272,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at $24,556,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $864.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

