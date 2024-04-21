Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,002 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

