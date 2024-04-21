Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 119.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,280.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

