Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,288 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 104.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

