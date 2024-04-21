Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.