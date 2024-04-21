Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. Truist Financial cut their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.60%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

