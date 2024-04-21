Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 851,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 799,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.