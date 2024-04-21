Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

