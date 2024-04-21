Raymond James & Associates Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.46. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

