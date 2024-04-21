Raymond James & Associates Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

