Raymond James & Associates Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,267,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,153,000 after purchasing an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

