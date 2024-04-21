Raymond James & Associates Has $1.21 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 745.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

