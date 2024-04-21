Raymond James & Associates Has $1.22 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biohaven alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,071,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,638,000 after buying an additional 488,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,063,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.