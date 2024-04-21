Raymond James & Associates Has $1.24 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,362,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $99.68.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.